Maj. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director-General, NYSC, has appealed to employers to accept corps members posted to them.

Ibrahim made the plea at the closing ceremony of the 2022 batch ‘A’ stream one orientation course at Damare orientation camp, Girei, on Tuesday.

The DG, who spoke through the NYSC, Adamawa coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Tukur, said the corps employers were expected to accord priority to corps members’ welfare and provide them with an enabling environment to develop their potentials.

He called on the state and Local Governments authorities, traditional rulers and other stakeholders, to give them necessary encouragement for community development.

Ibrahim further tasked corps members to remain patriotic, hardworking and resilient as demonstrated at the orientation course.

“As you set to report to your places of primary assignment, I wish to stress the need for you to be diligent in the performance of your duties.

“I also urge you to integrate into your host communities, through learning their language and culture”, he said.

The DG also called on the corps members to embrace the self-employment option because white collar jobs were no longer easy to get.

He advised them to also step down the skills learned to host communities.

According to him, this would help reduce the rate of poverty, stem the tide of youth restiveness and tendencies for criminality.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 1,400 corps members successfully undertook the orientation course (NAN)