From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Director General, National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC), Brig Gen Shuiabu Ibrahim has commended Corps members over years of involvement in the uplifting of the living standards of host communities through community Development Services (CDS).

According to Ibrahim, these CDS projects have uplifted the lives of the people and urged the Corps members to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience among other virtues they have imbibed during their service year.

The NYSC DG, who was represented by the Bayelsa State coordinator, Mrs Ojugo Elizabeth Iyowuna during the closing ceremony to mark the end of 2021 Batch B,stream II orientation course in Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area urged Corps members to accept their postings in good faith perform their duties with diligence and add value to the host communities by undertaking personal and group Community Development Service projects that will uplift living standard of the people.

“Nigeria is looking up to corps members in advancing national unity and development and emphasized that the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED ) programme is aimed at equipping them for self – employment and wealth creation.

” I also implore you to shun drug abuse and trafficking, cyber crime, advanced – fee fraud and other vices. Do also remember that engagement in local politics of your host communities is a no – go – area for you. In all circumstances, always be conscious of the implications of your actions or inaction for the image of your families, the NYSC and your institutions of graduation.

” It is now mandatory for all corps members in transit to always cut short their trips from six O’ clock in the evening and pass the night at military barracks and other locations officially designated as safe. You are also advised to board vehicles at approved motor parks to avoid falling prey to criminals disguising as commercial vehicle drivers.”

He commended the corps members for complying with Covid- 19 prevention protocols during the camp and encouraged them to present themselves for Covid – 19 vaccination as well as sensitize members of their host communities about preventive measures, including the need to accept the vaccines.

Ibrahim called on the state and local government authorities, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to give the necessary encouragement to corps members, especially through support for their Community Development Service initiatives.

