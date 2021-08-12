From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has commissioned an ultra-modern clinic in the Ondo State NYSC Orientation Camp in Ikare Akoko.

He said that it was in demonstration of its commitment to the welfare of corps members and provision of a conducive environment to enable them to improve their potentials for national development.

The DG further noted that the clinic was part of the key policy thrust of the scheme anchored on the need to ensure the well-being of all corps members as a critical national asset that must be taken care of.

While imploring the camp participants to effectively utilise the clinic with adequate maintenance of its facilities, the DG directed that the clinic should provide medical services to the host community.

The construction of the clinic was initiated in 2018 by Corps Doctor Ijirotimi Gbenga OD/18B/0230, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, but could not be completed due to a paucity of funds.

It was later taken over and completed by the NYSC Ondo State Secretariat, with support from good-spirited individuals from lkareland.

The fully equipped clinic comprised consulting room, laboratories, pharmacy, reception, wards among others.

Addressing the corps members, the Director-General charged them to embrace the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme of the Scheme that would make them become job-creators, instead of trudging the streets of Nigeria in search of scarcely available white-collar jobs.

‘Salaried jobs are scarce to get nowadays and l urge you to key into the in-camp and post-camp training that would make you self-employed and wealth creators.

‘Efforts are ongoing to establish NYSC Trust Fund that will provide start-up capitals for all Corps Members as you are exiting service so that you can establish your vocational business in line with the skills you acquire during the service year,’ he charged.

The DG added that many of their predecessors that embraced skill acquisition during their service year benefitted from grants to boost their businesses through the Central Bank of Nigeria, Access Bank, Heritage Bank, Bank of Industry, NYSC Foundation among others.

Before leaving the camp the Director-General also commissioned the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Centre where he admonished corps members to emulate their predecessors.

While in Ikare Akoko camp, General Ibrahim also laid the foundation of the camp officials’ hostel.

Speaking earlier, NYSC Ondo State Coordinator Nnenna Ani had informed the Director General that the corps members have been in high spirit and comporting themselves very well as they adjust to the regimented camp life.

‘They are disciplined and courteous, readily receiving instructions. Equally, both the NYSC and non-NYSC officials have been very much alert to the task of providing practical step by step training to the corps members so as to prepare them for their roles in nation-building,’ Ani said.

