Director–General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has condoled with the government and people of Akwa-Ibom State over the death of four prospective Corps members.

In his condolences remarks to Governor Udom Emmanuel, Ibrahim expressed shock over the news of the demise of the promising patriots who were full of enthusiasm and vigour to serve their fatherland

He said the death was a great loss not only to their families and Akwa Ibom State, but the entire NYSC and the nation at large.

Ibrahim said he was in the state to condole with the immediate families of the deceased Prospective Corps members and the people of the State having been at the scene of the accident on receiving the sad news.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and quick recovery of the injured Prospective Corps members. He assured that the NYSC Management will accord them all necessary care and attention while ensuring that they are considered alongside their colleagues who have already reported to the Orientation camp. He thanked the Governor for receiving him and members of his entourage even at short notice

Governor Emmanuel thanked the NYSC DG for his empathy and responsiveness to the plight of the Prospective Corps members, adding that the visit was a mark of honour to the deceased families and the State at large. He commended him for always according priority attention to the welfare of the Corps members. He also instructed that transport companies operating in the state should desist from conveying Corps members at night adding that any company found flouting the directive will be sanctioned accordingly.

He joined the Director-General in condoling with families and the good people of Akwa-Ibom State over the loss and prayed for the repose of their souls.

The DG was received by top government functionaries including the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Commissioners for Youths, Trade and Investment, Power and Information and Strategy.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.