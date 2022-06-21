From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig. Gen. Muhammed Fadah, yesterday, warned Corps Member to shun drug abuse, cultism and other social vice capable of ruin their future during their service year.

Fadah, represented by the Edo State coordinator of the scheme, Mrs Abiodun Olubukola, gave the warning in Okada during the swearing-in ceremony of 1,156 batch ‘b’ stream 1 corps members posted to Edo state for the mandatory one year service.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“You must distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices while also adhering to the camp rules and regulations”

” I also charge you to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fueling hatred in the country but deploy same for the promotion of national unity and development”.

Fadah said NYSC is designed to promote national unity and integration as well as preparing corps members to realize their potential and attain individual feats during and after the service.

“So, I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for self employment offered by NYSC through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme”.

He called on stakeholders to support the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund, as it will address the challenges of infrastructure and providing start-up capital for corps members

“I also request all stakeholders to render support towards the success of our Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HRD), aimed at providing easier access to free and qualitative health care, especially for the rural poor”.

The Director General, however, commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for sustained provision of provision of rapid diagnostic test kits and other commodities for usage at the orientation camp.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .