From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shaibu Ibrahim, yesterday, commended the House of Representatives for progress made in the legislative processes on the bill for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund, saying it will boost skills and entrepreneurship of Corps Members.

He gave the commendation at the Swearing-in ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 Corps Members in Okada, Edo State

The DG of the scheme, represented by the state coordinator, Mrs. Olubukola Abiodun, said the actualization of the fund would enhance the smooth operation of the scheme especially by addressing the challenge of infrastructure.

“I consider it appropriate to use this opportunity to thank the House of Representatives for the progress made so far in the legislative processes on the bill for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund.

“I also wish to thank Nigerians for the continuous show of support for the proposed Trust Fund, especially as overwhelmingly demonstrated during the public hearing conducted by the House Committee on Youth on the matter.

“I wish to once again appeal the appropriate authorities to provide the necessary enablement for the actualization of the fund.

“This will surely enhance the smooth operation of the scheme, especially by addressing the challenge of infrastructure.

“It will boost our skills and entrepreneurship development programme aimed at empowering Corps Members for self-employment and wealth creation”, he said.

Ibrahim also appealed for the support of all stakeholders for the success of the scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), which is aimed at providing easier access to free and qualitative health care, especially for the rural poor just as he calls on Nigerians to emulate the wife of the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari who has donated health equipment to the scheme.

A total of 1,270 corps members were posted to serve in Edo State.