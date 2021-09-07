From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Director General, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Shaibu Ibrahim, has tasked Corps Members posted to serve in Edo State to make themselves readily available for the COVID-19 vaccination whenever it is made available in or out of the Orientation Camp.

He gave the task at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Corps Members held at Ovia North East local government area, Okada, Edo State.

‘I, therefore, call on all members of the camp community to ensure strict compliance with all the prevention protocols throughout the orientation period.

‘I also encourage you to present yourselves for the COVID-19 vaccination whenever it is made available in or out of the Orientation Camp,’ the Service’s DG said.

DG Ibrahim, represented by the Edo State Coordinator of the Service, Mrs Abiodun Olubukola, said the orientation course is being conducted at a time Nigeria and the rest of the global community are stepping up efforts to stamp out the virus.

Ibrahim said the Service has demonstrated its commitment in this regard through measures taken in collaboration with the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and these include it insistent on testing prospective Corps Members, course officials and visitors for the virus before admission to camp; enforcement of physical distancing and wearing of facemask among others.

He thanked the National Agency for the Control of AIDS and the TY Danjuma Foundation for the donation of tens of thousands of Rapid Test Kits to the Service.

He thanked the Corps Members for demonstrating a high sense of discipline and enthusiasm since their arrival in the camp.

A total of 1012 were deployed to serve in the state.

