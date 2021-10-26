From Ighomuaye lucky, Benin

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General, Shaibu Ibrahim, yesterday, urged the corps members posted to serve in Edo State to use the social media only for the promotion of national unity rather than rumour peddling and the promotion of hatred.

He said this at the Swearing-In ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream I Corps Members held at Okada, Edo State.

The NYSC DG, represented by the State Coordinate of the scheme, Mrs. Abiodun Olubukola, also cautioned the Corps Members against indulging in cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

Ibrahim further admonished them to leverage on the opportunity avail them by the NYSC scheme to learn skills and acquisitions as their predecessors did and they are now self-sufficient.

“It is no longer news that white collar jobs are hard to come by.

“For this reason, the empowerment of Corps Members for self-empowerment and wealth creation has been a major area of focus for the scheme since 2012.

“You will from this moment be availed of that opportunity through our Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

“I am happy to inform you that many of your predecessors, who embraced vocational and enterpreneurial training on the SAED platform, are now successful business owners.

“I encourage you to stay off the long queue of job seekers by choosing from the various skills sets and participate fully in the training sessions”, he said.

‎

