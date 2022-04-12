The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), director-general, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has inaugurated the Senior Staff Quarters constructed at the Ondo State Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko.

The state secretariat of the scheme constructed the facility, which contains nine rooms, with support from the National Directorate Headquarters.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ibrahim commended the state NYSC coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani for her thoughtfulness in putting up the edifice, adding that the initiative was well in line with his administration’s policy on welfare of corps members and staff.

He also expressed delight at the enthusiasm of staff of the secretariat, who had contributed towards the completion of the project, saying it was a demonstration of unity of purpose.

The director-general reaffirmed the management’s commitment to ensuring the provision of congenial environment for the smooth conduct of the orientation course and other aspects of the scheme’s operations.

Earlier, Ani, recalled that the director-general laid the foundation of the building in August 2021 and that it was completed within seven months.

Ani thanked the NYSC top management for lending support towards the execution of the project. She also expressed appreciation of the financial contributions made by Staff of the secretariat to the project.

The NYSC boss also used the occasion of his visit to address corps members undergoing the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream 2 orientation course at the camp.

He enjoined them to avail themselves of the opportunity for self-employment provided through the SAED programme while also stressing the need to be security-conscious.