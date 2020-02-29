Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has pleaded for the support of state governments for the success of NYSC programmes and activities.

The statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, disclosed that the DG made the appeal when he addressed a meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum in Abuja.

The statement stressed that the DG had reminded them that the roles of state governments are very critical to the smooth operation of the scheme.

Ibrahim told the governors that while the Federal Government shouldered the greater part of the responsibility of running the scheme, the enabling act saddles the states and local government areas with complementary responsibilities.

He further gave a breakdown of the provision of facilities at the Orientation Camp, Corps Transit Lodge, Corps Lodges, office accommodation and other forms of intervention essential for the welfare of corps members and the general success of the scheme.

He, however, thanked the state governments for their support for the scheme, especially in the area of corps welfare.

“Your Excellencies, the purpose of my appearance before you today is to thank you both individually and collectively for all your gestures in support of the NYSC.

“These include various intervention projects being carried out in some of our orientation camps, payment of state allowance to corps members, the release of state subvention to some of the NYSC state secretariats and the provision of accommodation for corps members among others.

“However, I am constrained to most respectfully inform this forum that more need to be done in some states to make the operating environment conducive for the scheme,” he added.

“Some of the requests we want to bring to your attention include the establishment of NYSC State Governing Boards and local government committees where none existed, sustained upgrade of orientation camp facilities, prioritization of corps members’ security, provision of land for agriculture, prompt payment of state allowance and effective utilisation of corps members,” he said.

Responding, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum who doubles as the governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, assured of their continued support for the scheme, promising to accord corps members’ security priority.