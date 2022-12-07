From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Acting Director-General, National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Mrs Christy Uba, on Tuesday, canvassed the support of stakeholders to the appeal for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund which is already awaiting the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Uba who solicited this at the swearing-in ceremony of over 1,100 Batch ‘C’, Stream 11 corps members held at the permanent orientation camp Ise-Ekiti, Ekiti State, explained this will enhance the smooth operations of the Scheme, especially by addressing the challenges of infrastructure and providing start-up capital for the members

The Acting Director-General whose address was delivered by the Ekiti State Coordinator of the Scheme, Mrs Mary Nnenna Chikezie, urged the corps members to be patriotic citizens as they engage in the one-year mandatory service to the country anchored on one of the objectives of the Scheme which has to do with the promotion of national unity and integration.

She reminded the corps members that their deployment to states outside their states of origin and from different ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds is in pursuit of the noble objective, stressing that it will go a long way not only in broadening their understanding of the country but equally ensuring the entrenchment of the culture of working together in an atmosphere of friendship, peace and harmony which will engender a great Nigeria.

Uba explained to them that the oath of allegiance is important as it is expected to guide their conduct throughout the service period, while also advising them to keep themselves abreast of the provisions of the NYSC Act, the bye-laws, compliance with the camp rules and regulations. She enjoined the members to shun cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

The NYSC boss pointed out that in this era of fake news, the corps members should avoid using social media to spread fake news, fuelling hatred and other negativities rather they should deploy such channels to issues that will promote national unity and development.

Ekiti State governor Biodun Oyebanji, who was represented by the State’s Head of Service, Barr Olugbenga Agbede, implored the corps members to have a positive inclination and open mind towards their host communities and put in their best as patriotic Nigerians. He told them that there is always a reward at different levels of the national structure to honour corps members who distinguished themselves.

The governor encouraged them to work hard and selflessly at both primary assignments and community development levels with a view to earning such enviable honour, adding that the state is committed to its duties of the safety and welfare of the corps members.

Oyebanji urged them to explore the advantages of all the training and expositions offered in the camp. “They are lifelong experiences that you will always find handy in your personal lives as you progress. You should also develop a positive attitude to adversity for that is the formula of champions,” the governor stressed.