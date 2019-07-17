Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim, has kicked against some unnamed universities in Cotonou, Benin Republic, which, according to him, present unqualified persons for mobilisation.

In a statement issued by NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, Ibrahim said the scheme has commenced investigations into the activities of such universities.

“It is unfortunate that some institutions of higher learning, particularly in Cotonou, Benin Republic, present to us people who didn’t go through the four walls of the university as graduates for NYSC mobilisation.

“We are presently investigating some of such so-called graduates, many of whom cannot write or spell any word in English,” he said.

The NYSC boss added that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has promised to work with the scheme, in combating fraudulent mobilisation of unqualified graduates for national service.

Adeyemi said acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, made the pledge when Ibrahim visited him in his office, at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, recently.

She added that Magu condemned the activities of unpatriotic Nigerians, who bring shame to the country, through their desperate quest for wealth, including sale of academic qualifications to unqualified graduates.

On his part, Magu promised to collaborate with NYSC; to checkmate illegal activities of such individuals.