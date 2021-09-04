Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), has urged Corps Members to avoid lifestyles of ego, pretence and self deceit.

Ibrahim spoke on Friday when he addressed the 2021 Batch B, Stream 2, prospective Corps Members (PCMs) at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai,Rivers State.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by Alhaji Musa Abubakar, Ag. Director, Special Duties, Ibrahim advised the corps members to be focused and hard working.

“As corps members, you should strive to be humble, patritotic and committed, so as to achieve a prosperous future.

” You should also take advantage of the vast opportunities provided through the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme for self-employment and wealth creation.”

The Director-General reminded them that their potentials were huge and limitless and further called on the corps members to “shun acts capable of putting them in the harm’s way and truncating their journeys to success.”

Ibrahim also stressed that, the oath of allegiance that would be administered on them would be binding.

“You must propagate the virtues of patriotism, discipline, hard work, unity and integration of Nigeria at all times, as championed by the scheme,” he added.(NAN)

