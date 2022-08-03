From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Director General (DG) of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Muhammed Fadah, has urged the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream two corps members to give more attention to the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme during their three weeks orientation course.

He stated this while addressing the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream two corps members during his visit to NYSC Kebbi State orientation camp in Dakingari.

Fadah said with the increasing rate of unemployment in the country, there is need for the corps members to be self-empowered with vocational skills in order to be financially dependent, during and after their service year.

The DG added that adequate security measures have been put in place to secure the lives and properties of the corps members and called on them not to endanger themselves through risky adventures.

Fadah also advised corps members to be disciplined and law-abiding throughout their service year.

He said: “Stay away from unlawful activities such as the negative use of social media platforms. Don’t involve yourselves in cultism, fraud and don’t take hard drugs.”

In his remark, NYSC Kebbi Coordinator, Mustapha Muhammad, said 742 corps members were registered and deployed to serve in the state.

He said since their arrival at the NYSC orientation camp in Dakingari, Suru council of Kebbi State, they have been law-abiding and adjusted to regimented camp life.