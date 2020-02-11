Ibrahim gave the charge at the opening ceremony of a 3-day Inspectors Development Programme (IDP) at the NYSC Magaji Dan Yamusa Orientation Camp in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa state on Tuesday.

The NYSC DG said the aim of the programme was to build and improve the capacity of the Inspectors in implementing the mandate of the scheme at the grassroots.

He said they were also to serve as role models and positive mentors to corps members placed under their care.

“Management is conscious of the fact that our vision of a scheme that will remain relevant in the face of current national realities.

“This requires that we not only redouble our service delivery efforts but also build your capacity as field officers who will be highly mobile, confident, proactive and ready to enhance the profile of the scheme.

“I therefore enjoin you to perform your duties diligently and shun any act capable of denting the good image of the scheme,” he said.

He said the call to the inspectors for positive mentorship of corps members was due to the fact that they are saddled with the day to day management of corps members and have better understanding of the corps members in their care.

Ibrahim added that the IDP was also expected to provide the Inspectors with adequate and current knowledge of the scheme in order to meet the challenges of corps management.

He said the programme would alson improve the appraisal skills of Inspectors and engender self confidence in them in the course of performing their duties.

“I consider it appropriate to use this forum to remind you all of the imperative of abiding by the code of conduct for public servants especially with regards to honesty, transparency, and strict adherence to established procedures,’’ Ibrahim said.

He explained further that the scheme under his leadership had intensified advocacy for effective discharge of stakeholder roles through meetings with representatives of state governments and other critical partners.

“These efforts have paid off as we are beginning to witness more encouraging response from state governments and others regarding their obligations to the scheme,” he added.

In his remarks, Mr Abdulrasheed Sanusi, Acting Director, NYSC Corps Welfare and Inspectorate, said training and retraining of its workforce especially officers in the inspectorate cadre was crucial.

“This is because they are in the front line of the scheme’s policy implementation at the grassroots level.

“It therefore becomes very important that Inspectors both at the point of entry and as they progress in the cadre receive requisite training to equip them to face the challenges of corps administration,” he said.

Sanusi expressed gratitude to the NYSC DG for approving the training and showing keen interest in human capacity which according to him would translate to better service delivery.

“Be rest assured that the investment made by management shall no doubt yield tremendous results particularly visible in the proactive and visionary officers this exercise will produce,” he said.

Mrs Josephine Tende, a participant and NYSC Zonal Inspector for Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa state told newsmen in an interview that the programme was long overdue.

She added that the programme would go a long way in refreshing and offering Inspectors new modern techniques on how to carry out their duties.

“I really thank the NYSC DG and management for approving this programme because as Inspectors, we really need it to properly guide us where we need to improve in the discharge of our responsibilities.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that 200 NYSC Zonal and Local government Inspectors across the country were in attendance at the programme with the theme “Enhancing the capacity of the NYSC Inspector for effective service delivery.” (NAN)