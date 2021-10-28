From Emmanuel Oguike and Emmanuel Omale, Abuja

The Director General National Youth Service Corps Brigadier Ibrahim Shuaibu urged students and graduands of NAOWA College, Asokoro Abuja to seek out entrepreneurial skills that will equip them for the future and survive the harsh economic situation currently battling Nigeria.

General Ibrahim made this known during a combined graduation ceremony of NAOWA Colleges in Asokoro and Kurudu at the College Auditorium in Abuja. He tasked the Graduands to look more intro entrepreneurial skills development that will be of benefit to them since the unemployment rate among young people is becoming very alarming.

“Shuaibu also urged them not to forget the values the school has instilled in them but called on the Graduands to keep the fire burning anywhere they find themselves”.

Also present at the ceremony was the president Army Housewives Association, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya who was the special guest of honor highlighted the need of been steadfast and maintaining a high level of discipline as they begin the next chapter of their lives. She also made the call to Nigerians to embrace peace and unity as a weapon and tool for growth of the Nation.

The Director General also admonished student to engage in productive ventures as they seek admission into various institution of the country and arose the consciousness In the student to shun all forms of negative vices such as drug abuse, cyber crime, Cultism as well as addiction to electronic devices (social media). He also charged the new graduands to always reflect on who they are and what they want to achieve and gave them are clear warning not allow any one to push them into wrong career choices.

