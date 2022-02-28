From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has advised the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) to serve the country with passion and adhere to NYSC Byelaws.

He DG urged them to be good ambassadors of their respective families, alma maters and the Scheme, adding that anyone that violates the NYSC Byelaws and the Oath of Allegiance would be sanctioned.

Issuing the warning in his nationwide virtual address to the PCMs and camp officials on Monday, the DG advised them to utilise the opportunities of the service year to excel in life.

He stated that the NYSC was a platform that could only be appreciated by those that are serious-minded, stressing: ‘I want you to take a critical understanding of the four cardinal programmes of the NYSC, namely; Orientation Course, Primary Assignment, Community Development Service and Winding-up/Passing-Out.

‘Ensure that all the rules are strictly obeyed and don’t violate any of the camp rules so that you won’t be decamped.’

Major General Ibrahim also appealed to the PCMs to take advantage of the enrolment of Corps Members into the National Health Insurance Scheme to give their best, and avoid self-medication, emphasising: ‘Once you have any health challenge, report to the appropriate quarters for treatment.’

The Director-General equally advised them to abide by all the COVID-19 safety guidelines and ensure strict compliance with the protocols.

Gen Ibrahim disclosed that NYSC Management introduced Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme in 2012 to impart skills to Corps Members so as to become job creators, instead of searching for scarcely available white-collar jobs.

While announcing that many ex-Corps Members that embraced SAED programme are today employers of labour in different vocations, he informed them that the proposed NYSC Trust Fund bill which had passed the second reading, as well as public hearing at the National Assembly, would enable every Corps Member have access to start-up capitals as they exit service.

He also explained that the Trust Fund would help expand the scope of the SAED programme of the Scheme, stressing: ‘The Trust Fund will also enable the training of staff and it is expected that when it is passed into law with presidential assent, all of you will be given start-up capitals to drive your business initiatives, based on the skills you have acquired during the service year.

‘By God’s grace when passed, I can assure you that the NYSC will take millions of Nigerian youths out of the unemployment market,’ he said.

Gen Ibrahim also appealed to the PCMs to avoid negative use of social media and rather use it to promote national unity and integration.

He also warned against unauthorised journeys in addition to night travels, advising that Corps Members should board vehicles at designated motorparks in order to ensure their safety.

‘I want to urge you to be security conscious. Don’t put yourself in harm’s way and be wary of the use of the social media. Use social media wisely to promote our unity and understanding and don’t use it to spread fake news.

‘Under no circumstances should any Corps Member be permitted to leave the camp. The Orientation is compulsory and all of you must participate in all the activities,’ he added.

Gen Ibrahim advised that ‘any journey extending beyond 6 pm should be broken. Pass the night in military barracks, NYSC formations, Corps Lodges and other safe places.

‘Avoid free rides in order not to fall prey to kidnappers and ritualists. Shun every act of criminality in the camps. No to drugs, no to cybercrimes and don’t let your action of today mar your future because you are potential leaders,’ the DG warned.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of his colleagues nationwide, the Osun State Corps Camp Director, Corps Member Ezechi Wisdom OS/22A/0223, an indigene of Enugu State, expressed appreciation to General Ibrahim for rejigging the NYSC SAED programme that has empowered a large number of Corps Members with skills to become self-reliant and employers of labour.

He described the DG as a good father, working assiduously for the good of his children, adding: ‘We pledge to adhere to your counsel and make you a proud father. We will ensure that we make discipline our watchword as we journey throughout our service year.’