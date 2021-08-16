From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has directed newly discharged Corps members to seek accommodation at military barracks, Corps lodges, state secretariats and palaces to pass the night if their travels would extend beyond six in the evening.

Brigadier General Ibrahim stated this on Monday in a virtual address to Corps members marking the end of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Orientation Course.

He said the Service had partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), both at national headquarters in Abuja and at the state level, including the transport unions, on the need to provide roadworthy vehicles and other modalities that would ensure accident-free journey for Corps members while travelling.

The DG equally admonished them not to board vehicles by the roadside but to go to designated motor parks in order to ensure their safety.

He warned the Corps members to be security-conscious and avoid indulging in acts that could endanger their lives.

‘All of you must be conscious of your security and you must not put yourselves in harm’s way. You must not travel at night and for those of you going on relocation, you must adhere to this instruction,’ he stated.

‘Go to the designated motor parks and under no condition must you board vehicles by the roadside. Your parents have invested so much in you and they want a return on their investment. The Federal Government cares for you, NYSC loves you and we don’t want anything untoward to happen to you,’ he said.

The Director General also urged them to sensitise Nigerians on the non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 safety protocols as they are deployed to their places of primary assignment.

He advised that they present themselves for COVID-19 vaccination, adding that there is nothing harmful with the vaccine.

‘For you to be protected, please get yourselves vaccinated and in all the communities you will be deployed, sensitise the members that there is nothing harmful when one is vaccinated.

‘Protect yourselves so that you can protect others. Don’t let down your guards. You must adhere strictly to the non-pharmaceutical safety protocols of COVID-19,’ he said.

The DG further reiterated the proper use of face mask, washing of hands, application of hand sanitiser and social distancing.

Ibrahim further urged them to continue with the post-camp training of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme they started in camp.

The DG, who spoke on the scarcity of salaried jobs, urged the Corps members to take advantage of the NYSC platform to excel in life.

He added that thousands of ex-Corps members that embraced the SAED opportunity some years ago are now self-reliant, employers of labour and contributing their quota to national development.

The Director General warned the Corps members against the negative use of social media, advising that they should use social media to promote national unity and integration and to be careful about the type of information they send online.

‘Be careful on what you post on social media. Be of good conduct and don’t cut corners. You are the leaders of this country. Avoid cybercrimes, shun drugs, work hard, pursue your dreams with passion and commitment and the sky will be your limit,’ Ibrahim stated.

The NYSC Chief Executive admonished the Corps members to take advantage of the Community Development Service of the NYSC to render selfless services and initiate laudable projects that would improve the living standards of their host communities.

He counselled them to make friends with members of their host communities and create good friendships that would leave positive memories even after their service year.

General Ibrahim Corps members to follow the laid down channels of communication in the Service, with a promise of prompt feedback.