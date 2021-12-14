The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.- Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim , on Tuesday enjoined corps members to be resilient in their service to the nation.

Ibrahim, who was represented by Mr George Mfongang, NYSC State Coordinator in Rivers, gave the charge in Port Harcourt in a nationwide message to the corps members during the terminal Parade/Closing Ceremony of 2021 Batch C Stream 2 Orientation Course Exercise.

He also informed the corps members that their service year was of great significance to the nation and urged them to advance the cause of unity and development of their fatherland.

He also urged them to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and diligence in the community where they are posted so as to add value to the lives of its members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 2,350 corps members successfully completed the three week camping exercise in Rivers. (NAN)

