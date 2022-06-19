From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, has advised corps members to embrace vocational training to equip them for self empowerment in the absence of salaried jobs when they conclude the scheme.

In a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, Brigadier General Fadah said that NYSC has made adequate arrangements for every corps member to undergo three weeks free vocational training while in camp, through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of the Scheme.

According to the statement, the NYSC DG made the appeal last weekend while addressing corps members at NYSC Kogi State Orientation Camp in Asaya, Kabba Local Government Area of the State.

“I urge you to embrace vocational skills which is the only way to make you self-reliant instead of waiting for the unavailable salaried jobs,” Fadah said.

The DG equally advised the corps members to beware of people with questionable characters, urging them to abide by the rules and regulations of NYSC throughout their service year.

He also advised them to ensure personal safety and avoid risky adventures that may lead to unpleasant consequences.

While in Kogi Camp, General Fadah laid the foundation of a 15-room participants hostel, emphasising that it would enhance effective performance of the users during Orientation Courses.

The NYSC Kogi State Coordinator, Williams Mofoluwaso, in her brief said a total of 1,450 Prospective Corps Members have been registered as at the time of the visit.

She said the camp has been enjoying a good working relationship from all camp officials, while the Corps Members have adjusted to the regimented camp life.