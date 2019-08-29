Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Director-General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-General Shauibu Ibrahim, has warned Corp members against indulging in armed robbery and cybercrimes during their service year.

Ibrahim stated this during his unannounced visit to NYSC permanent orientation camp, Dankingeri, Kebbi State.

“I want to advise you, in all the camps I have visited, I have become pastor and imam. Shun social vices, cultism, cybercrimes, 419, robbery. Please, don’t indulge in it,” the DG said while addressing the Corps members.

“A Corp member was shot last week for robbery. What did he steal? Handset. It is not a good, pleasant news at all. You can imagine the embarrassment he has caused to himself, his parents and the scheme. Cybercrime – please don’t indulge in it. Once NYSC completed its investigation, NYSC will just hand over such Corp members to security agencies for their own investigations.

“And we will call your parents that their sons or daughters were caught in robbery or cybercrimes. Let us not indulge in these,” Gen. Ibrahim advised.

He also warned Corp members against unauthorized travel, which he said has contributed to a majority of fatal road accidents.

While speaking on projects and awards, Gen. Ibrahim explained that any Corp members who had sought relocation from his or her original state of deployment will not be considered for any award because they have violated the rules governing the projects and awards.

He further advised Corp members not to borrow money to execute any individual and group projects, stressing that they must always be good ambassadors of the scheme and of their parents.