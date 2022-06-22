From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Muhammed Fadah, yesterday, warned corps member to shun drug abuse, cultism and other social vice capable of ruining their future during their service year.

Represented by the Edo Coordinator of the scheme, Abiodun Olubukola, he gave the warning in Okada during the swearing-in ceremony of 1,156 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members posted to the state for the mandatory one year service.

“You must distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices while also adhering to the camp rules and regulations.”

“I also charge you to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred in the country but deploy same for the promotion of national unity and development,” he said.

Fadah said NYSC is designed to promote national unity and integration as well as preparing corps members to realise their potential and attain individual feats during and after the service.

