Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned corps members to avoid indecent dressings and behave as responsible role models worthy of emulation by the society.

The statement signed by NYSC’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, noted that the DG gave the warning while addressing corps members at the Kogi State Orientation Camp in Kabba.

While cautioning against wrong use of social media, the DG noted that the scheme would not condone improper dressing with its uniforms, insisting that all corps members must adhere strictly to the approved dress code for all events.

The NYSC boss, however, added that strict disciplinary measures would be applied on any erring corps member.

Speaking further, lbrahim appealed to the corps members to use social media for the promotion of national unity and refrain from spreading unverified information and ‘hate speeches’.

He urged them to be patriotic and contribute their quota to the corporate existence of the country.

The NYSC chief executive further tasked the corps members to maximise the opportunities of the service year to cultivate team spirit, integration and unity of purpose.

“NYSC has a lot of potential and opportunities, take advantage of the orientation exercise and promote love and unity, though in tongue we differ but in brotherhood we are the same’.

“Wherever you are, keep your records clean and don’t let your actions today affect you in future,” he said.

Ibrahim admonished them to integrate themselves into their host community and embark on projects that would affect their lives positively.

“You must be security conscious wherever you are because your lives are precious to us and we don’t want you to go back to your parents incapacitated.

“Be agents of positive change, shun every form of criminality, cyber crimes, drug peddling, cultism and others,” he added.

The DG also urged them to accept their posting in good faith but warned against lobbying for posting and induced rejection, saying there is purpose for everything in life.

He also appealed to the corps members that would be participating as ad-hoc electoral officers during the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state to abide by the electoral law.