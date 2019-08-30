Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Director-General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-General Shauibu Ibrahim, has warned corps members against indulging in robbery and cyber crimes during their service year.

Ibrahim stated this during his unsheduled visit to NYSC permanent orientation camp in Dankingeri, Kebbi State.

While addressing the corps members, the DG said: “All the camps I have visited, I have become a pastor and imam. Shun social vices, cultism, cyber crimes, 419 and robbery. Please don’t indulge in them.

“A corps member was shot last week for robbery. What did he steal? Handset. It is not a good or pleasant news at all. You can imagine the embarrassment he has caused to himself, his parents and the scheme. Please don’t indulge in cyber crime. Once NYSC completes its investigation, NYSC will just over such corps members to the security agency to their own investigation.

“And we will call your parents that their son’s or daughter’s caught in robbery or cyber crimes.

Let us not indulge in these,” he advised.