From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brigadier-General MK Fadah, has warned newly deployed Corps members to Kebbi State against involvement in cultism, drug abuse and spreading of fake news.

Fadah,stated this while addressing 2022 batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp,Dakingari, Suru local government of Kebbi State during the swearing in ceremony of 645 of the batch comprises of 272 male and 373 female Corps members.

The DG, represented by the Kebbi State Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha, stated: “My dear compatriots, the Orientation Course is the first Cardinal Programme of NYSC, which is aimed at introducing you to the objectives and programmes of the Scheme. It is designed to equip you for the tasks of the Service Year through lessons on Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical training as well as sensitization on topical national issues, amongst others. It is also a platform for kick-starting various activities that will enable you to realize your potential and attain individual feats both during and after service.

“I, therefore, enjoin you to utilize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by participating in all the Camp activities. As you may be aware, one of the objectives of NYSC is the promotion of national unity and integration. Hence, your deployment away from your States of origin and your assemblage here from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds. This policy will not only offer you the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country, but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony, and a shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria.

“Let me also remind you that the oath of allegiance you have taken today is significant, as it is expected to guide your conduct in the Service Year as well as have an everlasting influence on your life after service. You are also enjoined to familiarize yourselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws.

“I implore you to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm you have demonstrated so far, especially by remaining compliant with the Camp rules and regulations. You must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices. I also urge you to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes, and instead deploy the same for the promotion of national unity and development.

“You are strongly advised to be security conscious at all times and to report any suspicious characters or activities around you to the appropriate authorities,” he said.

He said urged them to utilise the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme in order to be self reliance and becomes employer of labour.