The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned prospective Batch A Corps members to desist from using fake documents.

Ibrahim gave the warning on Wednesday at the 2020 Batch A Pre-Mobilisation Workshop entitled: “Effective Stakeholders Engagement for Seamless Corps Mobilisation Process” in Asaba.

According to him, this is a worrisome development as it potends clear danger to our country.

“I advise parents and guardians whose children are pursuing academic programmes in tertiary institutions at home and abroad to always ensure strict monitoring.

“This is to ensure they are not involved in any fraudulent act to acquire academic qualification at all cost.

“However, through our strict processes of evaluating the qualifications of prospective corps members, we have apprehended many, who upon interrogation confessed to securing the academic credentials fraudulently.

“Let me assure the nation that under our watch, NYSC will not mobilise any unqualified person for National Service or, as the case may be, issue Exemption Certificate to such persons.

“I also wish to restate our warning that anyone caught presenting fake academic credentials will be prosecuted,” he said.

Ibrahim also urged parents whose wards are studying overseas to ensure that they make themselves available for National Service immediately they completed their studies to avoid contravention of the NYSC Act.

“Such undergraduates are also encouraged to always visit our website www.nysc.gov.ng and our Social Media platforms to acquaint themselves with the guidelines on Mobilisation,” he said.

Ibrahim commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the implementation of the new allowance for corps members in line with the new National Minimum Wage.

He also commended state governments in the area of corps’ welfare and providing conducive working environment for the scheme through prompt release of State Subvention to the Secretariat and regular payment of State Allowance to corps members.

“This gesture has elicited wide jubilation among the corps members, who have not only expressed profound appreciation to the Federal Government, but also promised to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.

The Director, Corps Mobilisation, Victoria Ango, said that the Pre-Mobilisation Workshop had over the years, generated robust discussions, leading to harvest of ideas for outstanding operations.

“The workshop is truly a learning ground for various categories of schedule officers and an avenue for real-time appraisal of strengths and weaknesses.

“The gathering here will afford us another viable opportunity to reason together as stakeholders from various organisations with enormous wealth of experience.

“It is through this process that we have, over the years, been able to champion a common cause for the elimination of elements of rot which has become monumental in our local educational environment.

“Presently, the battle is more intense at the international segment of our enrolment clientele.

“The scheme is trying its best and would also not hesitate if opportunity presents suitable ground to tap from the experience of stakeholders within the local school setting to improve sanity in the mobilisation of the foreign-trained graduates.

“Despite the huge challenges, nothing has deterred the NYSC from becoming a global brand in youth administration and management, especially at this heightened national quest to be among the 20 in this iconic year 2020.

“The credit goes to all stakeholders for the synergy in improved process of graduate enlistment and general operational efficiency. We shall not take a softer line to discredit the gains made.

“Thus, the business session in sight will devote time to again figure out recent aspects of non-conformity by some few Corps Producing Institutions.

“Consequently, while encouraging the Director-General to, at the appropriate time, commend the near-spotless record of many schools, I also condemn individuals and institutions persistent in unpalatable practices,” she said.

Ango, who thanked the director-general for prompt release of funds which had enabled them to implement several programmes toward addressing the challenges in the mobilisation process.

“We know we can always count on you and we promise not to renege on our resolve to achieve more results in line with your policy thrust.

“We urge the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, National Universities Commission and National Board for Technical Education, not to relent in their counterpart responsibility in ensuring that we achieve a holistic total saneness in the mobilisation process.

Also, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by the state Commissioner for Youths and Development, Mr Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, assured corp members of their continued support for the scheme, especially in the areas of security and general welfare.

“We will not relent in our ongoing efforts in providing good facilities at the orientation camp,” Okowa said. (NAN)