Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned staff to guide against acts capable of jeopardising the gains made in the deployment of Information Communication Technology (ICT) solutions into the scheme’s operations.

He handed down the warning in an address at the training workshop organised for ICT Desk Officers from the 36 NYSC State Secretariats and the FCT at the National Directorate Headquarters and FCT Secretariat.

The DG further pointed out that the ability of the service corps to keep up with current trends has improved the scheme’s operations, stressing that the service corps cannot afford to take for granted threats such as data breaches, malicious insider activities and account hacking amongst others.

He said: “There is need for you to ensure seamless operations on the platform. There is a constant revolutionary shift in the way the world works, especially with high-speed machines now performing many functions and NYSC cannot afford to be left behind by this fast moving technology train.

“The scheme has recorded giant strides through the introduction of biometric verification of corps members which has curbed absentism and fraud, online registration for prospective corps members, verification of prospective corps members during registration in camp,” the DG said.