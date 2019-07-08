Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has described as false, the speculation that the Director General of the Scheme, Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu, has concluded plans to Islamise Benue camp.

A group, Coalition for Peace and Justice had in a statement alleged that Shuaibu expressed anger that there was no mosque in the camp and thereafter ordered the state coordinator to build a mosque in the camp immediately.

However, in a statement signed by the scheme’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, the management noted that the DG’s instruction was targeted at corps welfare and aimed at ensuring all groups worship under structures built for that purpose.

The management further said that there was no time during the DG’s visit such instruction was given, insisting that the scheme recognises all faith and even allowed the National Association of Catholic Corpers (NACC), Nigerian Christian Corpers Fellowship (NCCF) and Muslim Corpers Association of Nigeria. (MCAN) to operate without hinder in the camp.“When we visited the camp, the DG observed the three associations worshiping in the open space, he therefore instructed the state coordinator to provide spaces for them, as those worshiping should have a structure under which they should worship’’ he said.