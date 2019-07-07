Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has rebuffed the report speculating that the Director-General of the scheme, Brigadier-General Ibrahim Shuaibu, is orchestrating plans to Islamise Benue camp, describing it as the imagination of the writer.

A group under the auspices of Coalition for Peace and Justice had in a statement alleged that the NYSC DG expressed anger that there is no Mosque in the camp and ordered the Benue State coordinator to build a mosque in the camp immediately.

However, in a statement signed by the scheme’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, the management noted that the DG’s instruction was targeted at corps welfare and aimed at ensuring all groups worship under structures built for that purpose and not exposed to negative weather elements in the event of rain or extreme sunshine.

The management further said that there was no time during the DG’s visit such instruction was given, insisting that the scheme recognises all faith and even allowed the National Association of Catholic Corpers (NACC), Nigerian Christian Corpers Fellowship (NCCF) and Muslim Corpers Association of Nigeria (MCAN) to operate without hinderance in the camp.

“When we visited the camp, the DG observed the three associations worshiping in the open space, he, therefore, instructed the state coordinator to provide spaces for them, as those worshiping should have a structure under which they should worship. The instruction was therefore targeted toward the welfare of the corps members.

“In fact, it wasn’t only Muslim Corpers Association of Nigeria (MCAN) that he saw that day. He was only concern about the welfare of the corps members without prejudice, as the scheme does not favour any religion against another.

The management wondered where those peddling the report of islamisation got it from, urging mischief makers to leave the scheme out of any religious, political or ethnic sentiment as it cannot be working against the vision of the scheme.