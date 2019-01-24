NAN

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ogun says 17,000 corps members will serve as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad hoc staff in the forthcoming general elections.

Mrs Josephine Bakare, the NYSC State Coordinator in Ogun, made this known on Thursday in Sagamu, at a sensitisation tour of four NYSC zonal offices in Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Abeokuta and Ota.

Bakare said that corps members were being sensitised across the state to prepare them ahead of their scheduled formal training to be organised by INEC from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31.

She said that though, list of all eligible corps members had already been forwarded to INEC, those who wished to be exempted could do so in a formal application.

The NYSC state coordinator discouraged pregnant and nursing mothers including those with health challenges from serving as ad hoc staff during the elections.

Bakare said that the Federal Government was doing everything in its capacity

to ensuring safety of the corps members during the elections.

She encouraged them to always be security conscious wherever they were assigned to and ensure that they always dressed to be easily identified.

Bakare said corps members that made themselves available for the elections should expect commensurate allowances and adequate welfare provision.

She also urged them to live up to their responsibilities during the elections.

“NYSC is viewed by the electoral umpire as a vessel that will re-engineer the process toward stabilising our democracy.

“The INEC/NYSC partnership is based on the framework of national responsibility, mutual trust and the need to secure the future of our dear country, Nigeria.

“Today’s interactive session is an opportunity for us to remind ourselves of our roles, responsibilities and the code of ethics that must be displayed during the election duties.

“NYSC is very prepared for the elections as you can see; we are in collaboration with INEC to training you on your roles and expectations during the elections.

“The management of the scheme is working with security agencies to ensure the security and safety of our corps members during the exercise.

“Corps members on election duties are expected to be apolitical, impartial, not to accept gifts of any kind from politicians, community leaders or any other person while on duty.

“Kindly cooperate with us and INEC to achieve another successful general elections,” she said.