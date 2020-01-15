Fred Itua, Abuja

Serving and former members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who have been allegedly victimised over their refusal to put on the compulsory kits during and after orientation camp, have threatened to sue the Corps if the issues are not resolved soon.

The victims who protested in Abuja on Wednesday, said the stance by the NYSC that they must be fully kitted in their regalia is against their Christian faith.

They recounted how they were humiliated and disgraced by officials of NYSC and security agencies for refusing to abide by their dressing code prescribed by the Corps.

They argued that the NYSC Act deism make it compulsory that corps members must be kitted in trousers, as argued by the leadership of the Corps.

A female legal practitioner who spoke extensively on behalf of the protesting corps members, Udochi Emmanuel Baba, said: “The NYSC Act has not clearly stated what the uniform should be. It has only said that whatever is given to the corpers, they should accept it and wear it.

“The reason why we are here today is because year after year our female corpers posted to various states are being embarrassed, they are decamped, de-kitted and sent out of the camp on the grounds that they are putting on trousers and we know that it is a breach of their fundamental human rights as provided for in section 38 (1) of the constitution of our country.

“These trousers they are showing in the banners here, are evoking immorality in the camps and we cannot take it anymore. This was not so in the beginning, way back in the 1970s and 1980s we had our mothers wearing skirts and we want to go back to that.

“We have asked for exemption severally. NYSC has not given that as an option, they have made it a compulsory one-year service for everyone below the year of 30 and they are mandated to wear those clothes.

“We have already started negotiations (with government) and we hope that from this dialogue we will get a favourable response. We may ask for a redress in the court.”

A corps member, Patience Noble, said: “I was posted to Ebonyi state for my NYSC and when I got there, I told them that I will want to wear my skirts and serve the nation. As a citizen of my country, I have the right to serve the nation just like every other graduate has.

“They insisted that I wear this trouser or leave the camp. During the camp there were lots of insults and humiliation – one of military tore the skirts I was wearing on my body.”