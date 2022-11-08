From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday assured the 1,500 batch ‘C’ (stream I) corps members deployed to Kaduna State by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) of their security through their stay in the state.

The governor, who gave the assurance at the official swearing-in of the batch at the temporary orientation camp, Government College, Kurmi Mashi, Kaduna North, added that the corps members’ general welfare remains a top priority of his administration.

Represented by the Chairman Governing Board who doubles as Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat M-Baba the governor expressed the readiness of the Kaduna people to host the young Nigerian graduates and make their stay worthwhile.

According to him, “as the Chief Security Officer in Kaduna State, I want to assure you that your security and general welfare is of utmost priority to our administration.

“We are prepared to host you and we have put in place adequate measures to make your stay worthwhile and a memorable one.

“I also want to assure you that this state has a lot to enhance your development. The industrial and economic potentials in the state provide favorable grounds for youths like you and I urge you to avail yourselves of these opportunities by exploring available situations to your advantage”, he said.

Coordinator of the scheme in the state, Mr. Odoba Abel Oche said, in line with the NYSC posting policy, corps members would at the end of the orientation course, be posted primarily to four critical areas of needs which are rural health, education, infrastructural development and agricultural development.

He however enjoined the corps members to be fully involved in all the camp activities, such as paramilitary drills, Man’o’War, entrepreneurship training, citizenship and leadership training, sports, social activities and other forms of training geared towards the challenges ahead.