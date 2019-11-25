Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai said on Monday that, the state would soon set up an inter-ministerial committee to liaise with critical stakeholders like local government council’s, proprietors of schools among others over corps members welfare.

These critical stakeholders, which included health institution are to partner with the state government in building corps lodges and transit hostels to encourage NYSC scheme implement seamlessly the rural-oriented posting policy which will enable corps members to go to places where their services are needed in the State.

Speaking as a reviewing Oficer during the closing ceremony of the 21-day orientation course for 2019 batch ‘C’ (Stream I) Corps members deployed to Kaduna said, the Governor called on the corps employers to accept corps members posted to them and make them comfortable during their sojourn in the State.

Represented by Commissioner, Ministry of Social Development and Human Services, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, El-Rufai reiterated the commitment of his administration on the security and well-being of corps members serving in the State.

According to him, “an inter-ministerial committee will soon be set up to liaise with critical stakeholders like local government councils, proprietors of schools and healthcare institutions , to build corps lodges and transit hostels to encourage NYSC scheme implement seamlessly the rural-oriented posting policy which will enable corps members to go to places where their services are needed mostly mostly in the State.”

In an interview with the newsmen shortly after the programme, Director General of the Scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim who had earlier took the tour of the facility, thanked the State Government for building additional male hostel which is at about 80 percent completion.

“The Governor is a serious minded person and that was why I have come to witness the event. The additional male hostel is almost ready after which another one for female will start.

“You all heard it when the representative of the governor told the contractor to hasten up and complete the project in the next two weeks. To us,that was great and we sincerely thank him for that,” he said.

Earlier, Coordinator of the Scheme in the State, Mallam Isa Wana said, he was delighted with the speed and quality of work so far carried out in the construction of the new hostel block for male corps members.

He however called on the corps members to strive to obey the rules and regulations of the NYSC as the scheme will not hesitate to punish erring corps members as spelt out in the scheme’s bye-laws.