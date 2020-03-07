Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has finally embraced Nollywood. A blockbuster advocacy movie showcasing the ideals of the scheme and featuring Pete Edochie, Ali Nuhu, Bruno, Steve Egbo, Jarius Paul Osazuwa, Belinda Effah and some corps members will premiere in Asaba, the Delta State capital in May.

The producer, Jarius Osazuwa, who recently paid a courtesy visit to the Delta State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Lawrence Ejiofor, revealed that the film, A Call to Service, which was shot in some parts of the state and northern Nigeria, aims at promoting national unity.

“We want to use this movie to achieve national unity, and once we have that, to relate with one another will not be a problem. The film centers around corps members meeting themselves because NYSC brings youths together from different backgrounds,” he said.