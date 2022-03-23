The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has enrolled 3,700 youth corps members serving in Borno into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Coordinator of the scheme in Borno, Alhaji Nura Umar, said this on Wednesday during the swearing in of 939 Batch A stream 2 youth corps members posted to the state at the temporary camp in Katsina.

Youth corps members deployed to Borno undergo the three-week orientation course in Katsina because of security situation.

According to Umar, out of the 939 corps members, 493 are females, while 466 are males, adding that all have been enrolled into the scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the enrollment of NYSC members into the scheme was recently introduced by the Federal Government.

The NHIS covers pre-orientation, orientation; primary assignment and terminal leave periods of the service year of the youth corps members.

The Borno coordinator said “NHIS will assist the youth corps members to access health facilities free, whenever the need arises.

“The camp clinic is fully managed by NHIS officials, in collaboration with the Federal Medical Centre Katsina.”

He assured the youth corps members that NYSC had strong collaboration with security agencies to ensure their safety during the orientation.

Umar appealed to them not to engage in any activity that could compromise the purpose of the exercise, especially the Skills Acquisition Programme.

“This will make you become self-reliant at the end of the service year, as white collar jobs are not readily available.

“I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through our Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

“You are expected to choose from any of the skill sets and make yourselves available for the training, which starts from the orientation camp.

“On our part, management will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme.”

The coordinator also appealed to stakeholders to facilitate speedy passage of the NYSC Trust Fund bill.

NAN reports that the oath of allegiance was administered to the corps members by Borno High Court Judge, Justice Adamu Zandai-Musa. (NAN)