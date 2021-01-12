From Joe Effiong, Uyo

A female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in one of the government departments in Akwa Ibom State has allegedly killed her boyfriend in Uyo, the capital of the state.

The suspect identified by the police as Chidinma Odume was said to have been caught by bystanders and neighbours of her slain boyfriend while trying to escape by scaling the fence of the compound where the deceased lived after committing the crime.

Daily Sun learned that what attracted neighbours was not only her trying to scale the perimeter fence, but also by the blood stains on her clothes and body. It was learned that Odume was seriously beaten by the mob, which gathered at the Olu Obasanjo Road residence of the deceased after the body of the unidentified man who she went to see was found dead. Police public relations officer, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident, said the police were alerted to the incident on Sunday morning. He explained that the police had taken the body to the mortuary.