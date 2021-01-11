From Joe Effiong, Uyo

A female member of the National Youth Service Service Corps (NYSC) serving in one of the government departments in Akwa Ibom State has allegedly macheted her boyfriend to death in Uyo.

The suspect identified by the police as Chidinma Odume was said to have been caught by bystanders and neighbours of her slain boyfriend while trying to escape by scaling the fence of the compound where the deceased lived after committing the crime.

Daily Sun learned that what alerted the neighbours about the crime apart from her attempt to scale the perimeter fence were the bloodstains on her clothes and body.

It was learned that Odume was seriously beaten by the mob who gathered at the Olu Obasanjo Road residence of the deceased after the body of the unidentified man was found dead.

‘She was found this morning around 9:30 am trying to jump the fence of a young guy she went for hook-up with. Bloodstains were all over her so she was caught and beaten to stupor and also stripped naked,’ a witness said.

‘I won’t be able to post the video on my timeline cos it’s so disgusting.

‘She macheted a young guy to death this morning whom she went out with. She killed the young guy instantly after several cuts on his stomach and face, on trying to jump out from the fence she was caught.

‘Some bike men there said that she is used to sending them to buy weed (Indian Hemp) for her ever since she was deployed to Akwa Ibom for her NYSC.’

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Odiko MacDon, who confirmed the incident, said the police were alerted to the incident on Sunday morning.

‘At about 11:00 pm on Sunday morning, the police got a distressed call and we responded swiftly at number 219, Abak road, in Uyo.

‘One, Chidinma Odume, a Youth Corps member serving at the political desk at Edet Akpan Avenue, was said to be at the verge of mopping her by the angry but the police rescued her,’ MacDon said.

MacDon explained the police had since taken the corpse to the mortuary.