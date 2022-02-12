From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday, in Abuja, officially flagged off the enrolment of corps members into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Speaking at the event, the Director General of the Scheme, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, described the feat as a “landmark achievement and a watershed in the annals of the scheme.

According to him, “today’s event is the culmination of the Presidential directive issued in 2016, which arose as a result of the unfortunate deaths of three corps members deployed to Kano, Zamfara and Bayelsa states Orientation Camps. The loss of any corps member as it were, provokes sadness in us, leaving the Scheme highly diminished.

“Corps members, who represent the most critical part of our demography – the youths, are the leaders and builders of tomorrow. Consequently, any government policy aimed at uplifting this group is akin to building the future of our dear country, Nigeria.

“It is particularly fulfilling that the enrolment of corps members into the Health Insurance Scheme is in line with the policy thrust of my administration bordering on the improvement of welfare and security of corps members and staff.

“This health initiative, known as NYSC Group Individual Family Social Health Insurance Programme, (GIFSHIP) has been designed as a holistic health insurance scheme, covering the periods of pre-orientation, that is, as soon as a prospective corps member picks up Call-up Letter, which is the instrument that qualifies him/her for admittance into National Service, until the end of his/her terminal leave, which is three weeks after disengagement from Service,” he said.