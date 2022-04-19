The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos State has got a new coordinator, after the posting of its former coordinator to the National Directorate Headquarters.

The new Lagos NYSC boss, Yetunde Abimbola Baderinwa, is the 22nd state coordinator and she is a native of Ile-Oluji, in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

She was born in the ancient city of Kano, Kano State. Her early years were spent in a cosmopolitan and cross-cultural environment in the northern part of Nigeria, where she acquired vast knowledge of Nigeria and its peoples.

Baderinwa had her elementary education at Nigeria Army Children’s School in Kano and proceeded to Holy Saviour’s High School and, later, Gboluji Anglican Grammar School, Ile-Oluji, where she obtained the West African Secondary School Certificate and gained admission to the university same year.

She holds a B.A. in Religious Studies from the Ondo State University, Ado Ekiti, now Ekiti State University, where she graduated in 1992.

She furthered her education at the University of Lagos, where she obtained master’s degree in Public Administration and International Labour Relations. She has several other certificates in administration and human resource management to her honour.

She joined the public service in 1994 and began her career with the NYSC. She has occupied various positions within the NYSC in administrative and management cadres.

She has served in Anambra, Kwara, Oyo and the National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja.

