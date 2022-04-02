From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Chairman, National Youth Service Corps Governing Board, Amb. Fatima Abubakar, yesterday lauded the Edo State government for keeping to its promise of building a permanent orientation camp for corps members posted to the state.

She gave the commendation when she led the board members on a working visit to the scheme’s Orientation Permanent Camp, Okada, Ovia North East local government area of the state. Amb. Abubakar said when she last visited the Temporary Orientation Camp, the youth corps members were being housed in a secondary school.

Abubakar said she pleaded with the state governor to help complete the scheme’s Permanent Site. She added that the governor had kept to his promise. She asked the corps members and their camp officials to work together to ensure that the facilities are maintained while its environment are kept clean at all times.

Earlier, the State Coordinator, Mrs Abiodun Olubukola, had expressed profound appreciation to the chairman and members of the NYSC National Governing Board for providing the right leadership and enabling environment for the smooth operations of the scheme nation wide.