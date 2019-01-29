Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), yesterday, said it will not take any chances to allow posting of corps members to volatile areas in Kaduna State, to serve as ad-hoc staff during the forthcoming elections.

The Public Relations Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kaduna Office, Sani Abdulfatah, had, last week, said serving corps members who are interested in serving as ad-hoc staff would be posted across all the 23 local government areas, assuring there would be provision of security cover for them during the exercise.

Reacting to the development, the Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Hajiya Walid Siddique, said for sometime now, corps members have not been posted to Birni Gwari and Kajuru Local Government Areas due to security threats in the two councils, and will not do so, now, because of elections.

“You know we don’t have corps members serving in volatile areas in Kaduna State. Is it during election that we will take them there? No. We don’t want to endanger lives of any of our corps members.

“We are afraid of those volatile areas. Most of our corps members are not from Kaduna. What I’m saying in essence is they dont know the terrain and when there is any unrest, they may decide to run and run into another problem.