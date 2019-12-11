Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has insisted that it will continue to prosecute fake graduates seeking to participate in the mandatory one-year national service.

Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who gave the warning, said that it is part of zero tolerance of the scheme against mobilising unqualified graduates for national service.

Addressing the Commanding Officers at the HQ 3 Division, Nigerian Army in Jos, Plateau State, he said that the scheme would not relent in its efforts towards sanitising the mobilization process, emphasising that the NYSC Act does not allow the scheme to mobilize unqualified graduates to participate in the service.

The NYSC boss, who lamented the influx of unqualified graduates from some Universities in West African countries, solicited support from every stakeholder to end the abnormally.

He also commended the Army for its support to the Corps through security, accommodation and welfare for serving corps members at all times.

“Under my leadership, the scheme would not mobilise any fake graduate. NYSC would team up with the National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant agencies in the country to fight the battle.

“We would continue to prosecute any fake corps member caught during registration in any of our Orientation Camps,” the DG warned in a statement signed by Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi.

The NYSC Chief Executive added that the Scheme is thinking outside the box to generate income through the deployment of its ICT solutions.

General Ibrahim also said the Scheme would soon release a movie which would be used as a tool of educating the public on the importance of NYSC Act and Bye-law including the consequences of service evasion.

In his response, the GOC, HQ 3 Division Nigerian Army, Jos, Major General NE Angbazo commended General Ibrahim on his appointment as NYSC Director-General.

He lauded his tremendous achievements since he assumed duty, emphasising: “We won’t relent in our efforts in supporting the NYSC Scheme because it is a national asset.”