From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Tuesday, in Abuja, met with higher institutions of learning from some African countries to brainstorm on how to checkmate the mobilization of fake corps members for the compulsory one year service.

The scheme however assured that no foreign corps members, who genuinely concluded their studies outside the shores of Nigeria, would be short-changed in mobilization.

Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, dropped the hint at the 2nd edition of Meeting of NYSC Management with heads of higher institutions of learning from some African countries.

While the first edition of the meeting was held in 2019 the 2020 edition could not hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DG claimed that the first edition was rewarding because the operators of foreign institutions watched some video clips played to them with some soberly expressed feelings of guilt.

“On my assumption of duty as the NYSC DG, I observed the vacuum which existed between the scheme and foreign corps producing institutions.

“The communication gap gave rise to some unimaginable malpractices and irregularities on the part of institutions, especially those within our neighboring countries in West Africa.

“The most worrisome was the outright sale of degree certificates to persons who never saw the four walls of University. The category of persons were unable to communicate in English language or express themselves on paper, to defend their qualifications.

“The effect of such a development on our national life cycle can only be imagined. Today’s meeting is not only targeted towards sustaining the gains recorded in the first edition, but also aimed at entrenching the culture of regular contact with Universities and other higher institutions of learning, as provided for in the law establishing the Scheme.

“In fact, the long standing tradition of routine evaluation and review of our performances in the mobilization process with our critical stakeholders in Nigeria have given us hope that we are on the roadmap to success in the foriegn segment of the mobilization bustle.

“Back home, we shall continue to solicit the cooperation of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ministry of Foreign affairs and NUC, in fighting the battle to ensure that our youths who studied outside the shores of Nigeria are not short-changed,” he said.

The Director General, however, sought for stakeholders’ useful contributions and constructive presentation of lapses that will consolidate the bonds with key players in the mobilization process.

While declaring the event open, the Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello, said that the meeting will no doubt bring huge improvement in the country’s education, which will bring about growth to the country.

Represented by the Director of Youth of FCDA, Mrs Asabe Umar, the Minister reaffirmed the support of FCT Administration to the Scheme, especially in the area of security to every corps members in the city.

In her opening ceremony speech, Director of Corps Mobilization of NYSC, Victoria Ango, hinged the reason for the meeting was to address copious challenges in the youth mobilization, for the sake of regional growth and development in our respective nation-states.

“Unlike the domestic institutions which are 312 as at last count, we have whopping 2,635 active foreign corp producing institutions. The challenges associated with hosting them at once like those in Nigeria are enormous.