Mr Eddy Megwa, State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Lagos, has described performances exhibited by 2021 Batch B, Stream 2 members in it’s one-day Inter-Platoon Drill Competition as unique.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that platoon 4 came first, platoon 8 second, while platoon 2 ended up with third position in the competition held late Thursday at NYSC temporary orientation camp, Iyana-Ipaja.

NAN reports that the victorious platoons were rewarded accordingly: first position got a cash gift of N75,000, Second position N50,000 and third N30,000.

Megwa said he and the audience were thrilled by Silent Drill among other skills displayed by the winner, adding that it was the first of it’s kind in NYSC Lagos orientation camp and other state camps.

“This set of Corps members are so outstanding, they have spent only two weeks in camp, yet performed this wonderfully well, I must say that they have entertained and thrilled us.

” They all did well, but the striking part of it all is the Silent Drill, we have never had it in NYSC Lagos orientation camp, I am highly impressed and fulfilled in these youths.

According to him, the idea behind the event was to instill seriousness and general fitness in the Corps members while undergoing programmes as well as bringing in the spirit of competition to bear.

He commended the Gen. Commander, 8 Division of the Nigeria Army, Maj. Gen F Fechukwu, for sponsorship of the event, as well as the platoon leaders and teams for their commitment in the course of preparations.

” I am particularly thankful with the encouragement, support and incentives, even the Corp members shun socials to train for this event which shows that they are out for excellence,” He added.

On the sideline, Chinonso Emmanuel, LA/21B/4292, platoon 4 leader, told NAN that the group’s victory was due to team spirit, commitment and determination, adding that he was exited that his platoon got the trophy.

According to him, members of the platoon made a lot of sacrifices and complied with the training programmes as administered by the military officers, which paid off at the end.

“At first it looked as if we will not excel, because all the platoons were training but we had a private drill, which stood us out and I think that made us to win and I really thank God,” He added.

On the sideline, Megwa urged other platoons below the first three to keep faith, adding that it was all about the spirit of competition, and taking advantage of the drill to keep fit.

The Coordinator expressed gladness that in spite of the positions, Corp members brought the togetherness to bear, adding,” you can see them rejoicing with one another, and that is good “. (NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.