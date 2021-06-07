By Gabriel Dike

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Lagos State Coordinator, Mr. Eddy Megwa, on Monday appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to complete the permanent orientation camp in order to keep corps members posted to the state together.

Megwa made the passionate appeal to Sanwo-Olu at the passing out parade for 2021 Batch A Stream 2, which involves 2,247 corps members posted to the state.

The state coordinator revealed that Lagos State is the only state in the South West that does not have a permanent orientation camp. He also stated that corps members deployed to the state are sent to states like Osun, Ekiti and Ondo.

According to him, the passing out for Batch A Stream 2 is taking place nationwide and that the 2,247 corps members posted t5o the state have given their best to the nation, adding ”the scheme has come of age and it is still waxing strong at 48.

Megwa appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu for his constant support to Lagos NYSC, stating ”we looking forward to moving into the permanent orientation camp Agbowa, Ikorodu. We can’t wait to move into the place.

”We have inadequate space at the Ipaja camp. Every year we send corps members deployed to Lagos to other states in the South West. Lagos State is the only state in the South West without permanent camp. We feel bad that some corps members are sent to other states”

He made a passionate appeal to Governor Sanwo-Olu to fast track the completion of the NYSC permanent camp so that corps members posted to the state can stay in one place.

The NYSC coordinator charged corps members to put in their best in serving the nation, stressing ”you have been equipped to go into the dry environment and water it. You have been equipped to take the country to the next level.”

Mewga said for the 21 days the corps members spent in the orientation camp, they were taught to see themselves as role models, project the image of NYSC and also ensure they acquire some skills.

The parade commander and a graduate of Yaba College of Technology, Nwachukwu Success said he is leaving the orientation camp a fulfilled corps member that have been groomed to achieve success in the country.

A female corps member, Akinluyi Lase said she is going into the labour market to do well based on what she have been taught in the camp, noting ”I intend to take advantage of every opportunities that comes my way out there.”