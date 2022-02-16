By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

Corps members of the 2021 Batch ‘A’ stream 1 have been enjoined to be worthy Ambassadors of the National Youth Service Corps.

This charge was made by the state Coordinator NYSC Lagos, Mr Eddy Megwa, while briefing the corps members on the procedure for their passing out parade ceremony.

He said the ceremony which comes up on Thursday, February 17th, 2022 at the Orientation camp Iyana-Ipaja will be presided over by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Megwa also used the medium to congratulate and thank all passing out corps members for exhibiting good behaviour during their service year and wished them success in their future endeavours.

He also called on corps employers and the good people of Lagos state to accord the passing out corps members every necessary assistance as they round up their service in the state.