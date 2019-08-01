Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) made him a detribalised Nigerian.

Akeredolu stated this when a delegation of NYSC management and corps members serving in the state visited him to celebrate his birthday.

The governor said: “I am a strong beneficiary of the NYSC programme because the scheme provided me the opportunity to marry my beautiful angel, who is from another geo-political zone.

“NYSC is a programme that has made great impact on us as a nation as it is evident in the inter-tribal marriage which I benefitted from.”

Akeredolu said without the NYSC, he would not have been able to deeply understand another culture.

The governor, who was a member of the 1978/79 service year, thanked the NYSC for identifying with him during his birthday celebration.

Earlier, NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs. Grace Akpabio, said the visit was to celebrate an icon and a leader who has shown great compassion on the scheme since his assumption of office two years ago.

Akpabio said: “The coming of the NYSC Family to felicitate with our own is to say thank you to Governor Akeredolu for hosting the top echelon of the management nationwide during the 2018 NYSC Annual Management Conference, adjudged to be the best in recent years by the then Director-General, Major General Suleiman Kazaure.”

She lauded the state government for assisting NYSC in the construction of the perimeter fence at the camp as well as the release of new operational vehicles to the secretariat to enhance corps inspection.