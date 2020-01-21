The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has treated about 500 rural dwellers in Nasarawa State of various ailments through its Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) programme.

Nasarawa State Coordinator of NYSC, Hajia

Ramatu Sanda, stated this yesterday during the inauguration of 2020 HIRD Outreach in Gudi community, Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Sanda said that the initiative was conceived years ago to address the health challenges of Nigerians, especially at the grassroots.

She expressed optimism that HIRD, which she said had gained acceptance among rural communities across the country, would sue for further collaboration with more organisations to enhance its activities.

“We want to acknowledge the support we enjoy from our various partners. It is our hope that this initiative will endure and be sustained for the benefit of all,” she said. The coordinator expressed gratitude to the host community for its massive support for the health initiative. She disclosed that the 500 rural dwellers had also been offered counseling.

“I am grateful to members of the community for opening their doors for us and availing themselves of consultation, diagnosis, treatment and possible referral.

“Our goal is to see that the impact of this effort is fully felt in rural areas across the state,” she said.

Sanda, assured that other communities would also benefit from the programme, and appealed to the state government for more support to sustain the initiative.

In her remarks, Mr Josephine Tende, NYSC Zonal Inspector in charge of Akwanga Council, said the community was selected due to the inability of residents to access health service in urban areas because of proximity.