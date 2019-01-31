Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Some serving members of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), on Thursday, joined in a peaceful procession in Abuja, demanding the unconditional release of the spiritual leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ite, Sheik Ibrahim El-zakzaky and his wife.

The Shi’ite leader and his wife have been in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) since December 2015. Several courts have granted him bail but the officials chose to deny him freedom for undisclosed reasons.

Completely dressed in NYSC uniform, the corps members alongside other followers who have repeatedly held protests in Abuja, were armed with placards bearing several messages of freedom.

The protesters in their large numbers marched peacefully through Aguiyi Ironsi Street in Maitama, to other parts of Abuja, chanting freedom songs, demanding the unconditional release of their spiritual leader and his wife.

Expectedly, security officials at different corporate offices and businesses on the streets were at alert, to avoid a repeat of what happened last year when a peaceful procession by the group turned violent.

Motorists were forced to take precautionary measures by changing the route to escape the gridlock that was caused by the untiring protesters.

Motorists and other passersby were also an alert in case of last year’s violent experience tries to repeat itself.

A food vendor on the street who identified herself as Kate, said she quickly adjusted herself when she sighted the protesters in full black gowns approaching.

She said: “Last year’s experience took us by surprise and we can’t afford that again. I saw bullets flying around during the interface. Several vehicles’ windscreen were vandalised in addition to attacks on government property.

“We were forced to run for our dear lives. Soldiers were firing bullets and the Shi’ite members were stoning them. The experience was better imagined than experienced. I couldn’t sleep that night because the drama kept replaying in my head.”

