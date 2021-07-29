From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has mourned the death of five prospective corps members in a ghastly motor accident, yesterday, along Abaji/Kwali Expressway Abuja.

Although the statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Scheme, Adenike Adeyemi, did not give much details about the incident, especially their identities, the management, however, only condoled with the governments and people of Akwa-Ibom and Imo States over the tragidy.

The statement titled; ‘Black Wednesday for NYSC family, read; “It is with deep sense of sorrow that the Director-General, Management and the entire NYSC family commiserate with the families of five prospective corps members that lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident at about 2am, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, along Abaji/ Kwali Expressway.”

